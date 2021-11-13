Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sally Beauty updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:SBH opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sally Beauty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 418,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.18% of Sally Beauty worth $29,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several research firms have commented on SBH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

