Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.14, but opened at $20.90. Sally Beauty shares last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 10,372 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $9,662,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 19.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,855,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after acquiring an additional 470,115 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 33.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after acquiring an additional 443,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 45.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after acquiring an additional 418,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,139,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,925,000 after acquiring an additional 382,494 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33.

Sally Beauty Company Profile (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

