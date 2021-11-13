Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SFRGY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS SFRGY opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

