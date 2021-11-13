SAM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

SAM Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 226,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,784,000. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of SAM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPHY opened at $51.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.00. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $56.51.

