SAM Advisors LLC Takes $2.52 Million Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000. Invesco China Technology ETF accounts for about 1.2% of SAM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SAM Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco China Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 116.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $62.85 and a 1 year high of $108.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.93.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

