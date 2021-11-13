Samuel L. Shimer Acquires 11,611 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Director Samuel L. Shimer purchased 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $18,461.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HGBL stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a market cap of $58.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Heritage Global had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

