Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Announces Earnings Results

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of SMTI stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,407. Sanara MedTech has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanara MedTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, insider Shawn M. Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $33,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,660 in the last three months. 59.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

