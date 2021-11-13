Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of SGMO opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,725,000 after buying an additional 1,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,523,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 96.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,252,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 615,102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 562.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 525,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

