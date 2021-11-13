Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 22.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

