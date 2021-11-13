Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,211 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $339.06 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The stock has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.93 and a 200 day moving average of $366.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

