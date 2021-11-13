Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 981 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $183.66 on Friday. 3M has a 52-week low of $163.38 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $106.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

