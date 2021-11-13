Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 180,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $559,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 741,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,341,000 after purchasing an additional 117,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $86.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $169.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.