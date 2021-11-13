Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 257.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,467 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.26. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.