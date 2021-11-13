Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 301 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $237.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.12 and its 200-day moving average is $223.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $172.85 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

