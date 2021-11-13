Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,056 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $14,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878,959 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 32,434.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,554 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 82,708.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

