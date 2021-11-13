Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,800 Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,384 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,877,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.20.

SAIC opened at $89.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.