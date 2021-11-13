Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,200 Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

