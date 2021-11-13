Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 159.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 116.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 652.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of China Life Insurance stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. Analysts predict that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

