Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 15,800 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth $22,947,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AYX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $2,462,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,372,125 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $140.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.82. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

