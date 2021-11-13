Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 70,233 Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 64.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,233 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Provention Bio by 31.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 21.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 152,127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at about $2,408,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRVB stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $400.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.32.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

