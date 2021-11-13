Schroders (LON:SDR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,622.06

Schroders plc (LON:SDR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,622.06 ($47.32) and traded as high as GBX 3,777 ($49.35). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 3,743 ($48.90), with a volume of 492,296 shares trading hands.

SDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,675 ($48.01) target price on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,930 ($51.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schroders currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,742.50 ($48.90).

The company has a market cap of £10.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,672.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,622.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.84.

In related news, insider Richard Keers purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,810 ($49.78) per share, for a total transaction of £304.80 ($398.22).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

