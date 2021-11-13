Schroders (LON:SDR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,622.06

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,622.06 ($47.32) and traded as high as GBX 3,777 ($49.35). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 3,743 ($48.90), with a volume of 492,296 shares.

SDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,675 ($48.01) price target on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,930 ($51.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Schroders currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,742.50 ($48.90).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,672.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,622.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market cap of £10.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92.

In other news, insider Richard Keers acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,810 ($49.78) per share, for a total transaction of £304.80 ($398.22).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

