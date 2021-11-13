SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) PT Lowered to $21.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCPL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Financial lowered SciPlay to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Wedbush lowered SciPlay from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist lowered SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.38.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SciPlay stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.27.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SciPlay by 1,956.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 693,596 shares during the last quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP raised its position in SciPlay by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 534,408 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SciPlay by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 416,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,899,000. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.