Scotiabank Lowers Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to C$15.50

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ELEEF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC downgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.19. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

