Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €74.00 ($87.06).

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €63.58 ($74.80) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €56.94 ($66.99) and a 52-week high of €73.36 ($86.31). The company has a 50 day moving average of €63.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of €67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

