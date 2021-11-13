Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s share price traded down 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.69 and last traded at $30.69. 8,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 493,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $659,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $377,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,494,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,451,000 after acquiring an additional 36,989 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Seer by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,942,000 after buying an additional 230,726 shares in the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Seer by 77.3% in the first quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 5,135,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,872,000 after buying an additional 2,238,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seer by 58.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,079,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after buying an additional 1,502,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Seer by 77.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,508,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,462,000 after buying an additional 660,644 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

