SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut SelectQuote from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded SelectQuote from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SelectQuote from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of SLQT opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of -0.19. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald L. Hawks III bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $544,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker bought 117,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,266,198.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in SelectQuote by 21.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 192,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 33,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 36.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,729,000 after purchasing an additional 508,889 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 134.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 279,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 160,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 164.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

