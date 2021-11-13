Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SENS. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Senseonics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

Senseonics stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. On average, analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 29.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,173 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the third quarter worth $185,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Senseonics during the third quarter worth about $826,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,353,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after acquiring an additional 407,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 28.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

