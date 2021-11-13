SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

SFL has decreased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SFL has a payout ratio of 73.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SFL to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

SFL stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.93. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.17.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SFL will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SFL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SFL stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901,063 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of SFL worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

