Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 545 ($7.12) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 626.67 ($8.19).

Shaftesbury stock opened at GBX 648.50 ($8.47) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -2.90. Shaftesbury has a 52-week low of GBX 426 ($5.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The company has a quick ratio of 12.33, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 624.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 615.53.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

