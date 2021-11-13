Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark raised their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Shawcor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.93.

SCL stock opened at C$4.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.16. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$2.36 and a 1 year high of C$7.73. The firm has a market cap of C$346.75 million and a P/E ratio of 14.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.49.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$305.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shawcor will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

