ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ShotSpotter currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.33.

SSTI opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $425.85 million, a P/E ratio of -331.45, a PEG ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.31. ShotSpotter has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other ShotSpotter news, CFO Alan R. Stewart acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $137,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 437 shares of company stock valued at $16,102 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 232,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 56,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

