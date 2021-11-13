SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.65) Per Share

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for SI-BONE in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Rescott now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.65) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.59). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $22.09 on Thursday. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $734.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in SI-BONE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SI-BONE by 343.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $47,267.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $69,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $380,253. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

