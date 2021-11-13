Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van Sells 6,087 Shares

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $34,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SIEN stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. Sientra, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $9.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Sientra had a negative net margin of 118.93% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 181.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 45,920.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 41.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

