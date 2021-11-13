Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sientra updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Sientra stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.58. 988,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,984. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $323.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.03. Sientra has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $9.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

In other Sientra news, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $34,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,747.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,815 shares of company stock worth $524,748. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Sientra in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sientra in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sientra by 388.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 126,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sientra by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after buying an additional 161,983 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

