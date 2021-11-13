Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($7.10) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Oncology in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($7.10) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($7.30). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s FY2022 earnings at ($4.27) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sierra Oncology from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $338.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.84. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

