Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Signify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Signify stock remained flat at $$48.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.22. Signify has a 52 week low of $41.35 and a 52 week high of $64.52.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

