Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

SILK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $340,863.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $292,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,992 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,958,000 after purchasing an additional 521,628 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,341,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,351,000 after buying an additional 407,090 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,454,000 after buying an additional 380,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 575,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after buying an additional 356,271 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.