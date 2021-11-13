Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Silverback Therapeutics were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBTX opened at $8.45 on Friday. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65). On average, research analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

