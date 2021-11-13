Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($190.59) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Sixt in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sixt in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixt currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €121.56 ($143.01).

Sixt stock opened at €160.00 ($188.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.01. Sixt has a 52 week low of €77.25 ($90.88) and a 52 week high of €170.30 ($200.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €136.75 and a 200-day moving average of €124.44.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

