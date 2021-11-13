Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €120.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($190.59) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €121.56 ($143.01).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €160.00 ($188.24) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €136.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €124.44. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 68.38. Sixt has a 52-week low of €77.25 ($90.88) and a 52-week high of €170.30 ($200.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.