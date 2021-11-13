Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.01.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

TSLX stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

