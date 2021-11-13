Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin Sells 10,000 Shares

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $164.56 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,394,000 after acquiring an additional 122,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,331,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,435,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after acquiring an additional 822,844 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

