Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives $211.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS traded up $2.57 on Monday, hitting $164.56. 1,569,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,012. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,315 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,202 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $683,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $8,522,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.