SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.18

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.18 and last traded at $59.86, with a volume of 5571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.41.

SGH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Get SMART Global alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77 and a beta of 1.02.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. SMART Global’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $1,107,655.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $3,114,235.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,906 shares of company stock worth $8,667,918. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 17.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 145,388 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its stake in SMART Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 636,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 543,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 83,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1,598.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after buying an additional 448,991 shares in the last quarter.

About SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.