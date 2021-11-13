SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) Trading 0.8% Higher

SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.64 and last traded at $35.59. 1,269 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartETFs Sustainable Energy II ETF (BATS:SULR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

