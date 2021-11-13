SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard expects that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SDC. Stephens cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

SDC stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.36. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.93.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

