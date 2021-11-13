SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,870 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 44,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.36. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

