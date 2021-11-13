SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) PT Lowered to $5.00

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair cut SmileDirectClub from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SmileDirectClub from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after buying an additional 105,601 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 35,370 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.