SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $693,752.26 and approximately $47.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

